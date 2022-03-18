Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Sloan hit his 81 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Sloan hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 2 under for the round.