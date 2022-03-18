Robert Streb shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Robert Streb hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Streb got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Streb's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Streb chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Streb at 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Streb's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.