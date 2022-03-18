Richy Werenski rebounds from poor front in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Richy Werenski hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Werenski finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Richy Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Werenski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.