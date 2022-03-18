  • Peter Malnati shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Peter Malnati makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati's 18 -foot birdie putt at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Peter Malnati makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.