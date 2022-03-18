Peter Malnati shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Peter Malnati hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 127th at 4 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Malnati's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Malnati got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 over for the round.