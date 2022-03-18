Paul Barjon shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Paul Barjon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Barjon had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Barjon's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Barjon had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even-par for the round.