Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Kizzire hit an approach shot from 201 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kizzire's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 under for the round.