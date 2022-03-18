Pat Perez shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Pat Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Perez's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.