  • Pat Perez shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Pat Perez makes birdie on No. 10 at Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.