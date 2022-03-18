Omar Uresti shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Omar Uresti hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Uresti finished his day in 143rd at 11 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Uresti reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Uresti's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Uresti's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Uresti had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uresti to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Uresti's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Uresti chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 2 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Uresti had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Uresti to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Uresti's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.