Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.