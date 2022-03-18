Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Lashley hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Lashley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.