  • Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley drains a 28-foot birdie putt at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.