-
-
Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship
-
March 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 18, 2022
-
Highlights
Mito Pereira makes birdie on No. 7 at Valspar
In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Mito Pereira hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-