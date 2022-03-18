Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Mito Pereira hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.