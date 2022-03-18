Michael Thompson shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.