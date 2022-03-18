  • Michael Thompson shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson gets nice kick to set up birdie at Valspar

