Max McGreevy shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Max McGreevy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, McGreevy chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McGreevy at 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGreevy had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, McGreevy's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, McGreevy hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McGreevy's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.