Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Schwab got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Schwab hit his 126 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Schwab got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Schwab's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.