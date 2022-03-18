Matthew NeSmith putts himself to a 10-under 61 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Matthew NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, NeSmith hit his 271 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, NeSmith's 181 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.

NeSmith hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved NeSmith to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, NeSmith's 114 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 9 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 10 under for the round.