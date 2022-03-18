  • Matthew NeSmith putts himself to a 10-under 61 in second round of the Valspar Championship

  • Following his second-round, 10-under 61 at the 2022 Valspar Championship, Matthew NeSmith discusses his new mental approach to the game of golf impacting his performance, staying in the zone all Friday and being a two-shot leader heading into the weekend.
    Matthew NeSmith interview after Round 2 at Valspar

