Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Matt Wallace hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

Wallace missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Wallace's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 17th, Wallace missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to even for the round.