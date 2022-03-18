Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Kuchar hit his 88 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Kuchar's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.