Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.