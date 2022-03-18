  • Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on No. 11 at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.