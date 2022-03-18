Martin Trainer shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Martin Trainer hit 5 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 130th at 5 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Trainer's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.