Martin Laird shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Martin Laird hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 94th at even par; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the par-5 first, Laird chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Laird hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Laird hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Laird's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.