Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Martin Kaymer in the second round at the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Martin Kaymer hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kaymer finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Martin Kaymer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Kaymer to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Kaymer hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaymer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kaymer's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kaymer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Kaymer hit his 218 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kaymer to 5 under for the round.