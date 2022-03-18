Mark Hensby shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Mark Hensby hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hensby finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Hensby got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hensby to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hensby chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hensby at 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hensby's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Hensby hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hensby to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Hensby's tee shot went 234 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.