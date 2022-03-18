Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 2 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Mackenzie Hughes's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Hughes hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.