Luke Guthrie finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Luke Guthrie hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Guthrie finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Guthrie got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Guthrie to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Guthrie hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Guthrie to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Guthrie's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Guthrie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Guthrie had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Guthrie to 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Guthrie got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Guthrie to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Guthrie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Guthrie to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Guthrie hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Guthrie to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Guthrie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Guthrie to even-par for the round.