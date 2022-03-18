Luke Donald finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Luke Donald hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Donald hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Donald's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.