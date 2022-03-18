Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Louis Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oosthuizen had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Oosthuizen hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.