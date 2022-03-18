Lee Hodges shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Lee Hodges hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Hodges's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.