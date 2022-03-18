Lanto Griffin shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

Griffin his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 5 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 6 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 6 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 7 over for the round.