Kyle Stanley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Stanley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stanley's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.