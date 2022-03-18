  • Kyle Stanley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Kyle Stanley makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyle Stanley sends in 26-foot birdie putt at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Kyle Stanley makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.