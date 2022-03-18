Kurt Kitayama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Valspar Championship

Kurt Kitayama hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kitayama finished his day tied for 127th at 4 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Kurt Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Kitayama had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

Kitayama hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.