Kramer Hickok putts himself to an even-par second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Kramer Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hickok's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.