Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Kiradech Aphibarnrat had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Aphibarnrat's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.