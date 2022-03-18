Kevin Yu comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Valspar Championship

Kevin Yu hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Yu finished his day tied for 94th at even par; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Kevin Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kevin Yu to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Yu to 3 over for the round.

Yu stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 15th. This moved Yu to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Yu had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yu to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Yu's 108 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.