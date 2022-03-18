Kevin Streelman putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the par-5 11th, Kevin Streelman chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Streelman's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Streelman hit his 80 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.