Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Kevin Kisner in the second round at the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 14th, Kevin Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kisner's 177 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.