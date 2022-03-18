Kelly Kraft shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kraft's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kraft had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 eighth green, Kraft suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kraft at 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Kraft's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Kraft's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.