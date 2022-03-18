Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.