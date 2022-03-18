Justin Thomas putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day in 5th at 10 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Justin Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Thomas hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Thomas hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Thomas at 7 under for the round.

Thomas got a double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thomas to 5 under for the round.