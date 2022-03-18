Joseph Bramlett putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Joseph Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 254 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Bramlett's tee shot went 210 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Bramlett sank his approach from 101 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.