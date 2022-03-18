Jonas Blixt shoots 10-over 81 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day in 144th at 12 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 15th, Blixt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Blixt's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 5 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 6 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 7 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Blixt's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.