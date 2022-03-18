John Huh shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, John Huh hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Huh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Huh's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Huh had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.