  • John Huh shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, John Huh makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    John Huh's near ace leads to birdie at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, John Huh makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.