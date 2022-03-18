Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.