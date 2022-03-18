Jimmy Walker shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Walker had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.