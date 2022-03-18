Jim Herman shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Jim Herman hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.