Strong putting brings Jhonattan Vegas an even-par round two of the Valspar Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Jhonattan Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Vegas had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Vegas's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Vegas hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Vegas's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt saving par. This put Vegas at even for the round.