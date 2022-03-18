  • Strong putting brings Jhonattan Vegas an even-par round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 39-foot par putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas saves par from 39 feet at Valspar

