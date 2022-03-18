Jason Kokrak shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Kokrak tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Kokrak's tee shot went 231 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.