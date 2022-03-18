Jason Day shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Jason Day hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 94th at even par; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Day his second shot went 31 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.

Day missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Day's 181 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.