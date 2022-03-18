James Hahn finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, James Hahn hit 9 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Hahn's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hahn hit his drive 386 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 14th. This moved Hahn to even for the round.