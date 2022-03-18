J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

Poston his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.