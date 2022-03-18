J.J. Spaun finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 first, Spaun hit his 199 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Spaun's 189 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Spaun got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.